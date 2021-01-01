Hecate's Wheel Ouroboros Goddess Hekate Pagan Witch Magick Tank Top

This design features the strophalos which calls forth the power of the goddess Hecate. The uroboros symbolizes her affinity for the serpent, the Laurel Wreath for her Greek heritage, & a six-point leaf to ground oneself with the earth The labyrinth of earth, water, and sky mirror the three parts of Hecate. This design is the perfect gift for the green witch to wear while tarot card reading, calling upon the triple moon goddesses, or just donning matching witchy designs with your coven Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem