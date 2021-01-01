Hecha en Zacatecas Tote Bag

Hecha en Zacatecas appears in white color text image with hearts design graphic. Hecha en Zacatecas Mexico funny cute saying humor sarcastic quote, cool item for yourself or gift idea for mexicanas who is proud and loves Zacatecas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.