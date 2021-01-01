Heelys Thrasher Multi Color Geo Backpack

Backpack is made from poly, making it durable enough for school, the skate park, and more Features exterior skateboard straps that can secure a skateboard or even just your jacket, keeping hands free Zippered main compartment provides space for textbooks, folders, and more, and features a divider pocket for organization Front zippered compartment can fit notebooks and includes an organizational panel with 3 pen loops, zippered mesh pocket, and key fob A dedicated zippered Heelys Wheel pocket keeps your wheels protected, while an additional zippered pocket is perfect for other items Padded yoke-style shoulder straps with air mesh keep you comfortable Compression molded Air Tread back panel provides extra breathability Also includes a sternum strap buckle that allows for even weight distribution Color: Black with multi-color accents Dimensions: 17' x 12' x 7' (H x W x D, Approx) Material: Durable poly