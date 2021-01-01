From overstock
Heelys Thrasher Multi Color Geo Backpack
Backpack is made from poly, making it durable enough for school, the skate park, and more Features exterior skateboard straps that can secure a skateboard or even just your jacket, keeping hands free Zippered main compartment provides space for textbooks, folders, and more, and features a divider pocket for organization Front zippered compartment can fit notebooks and includes an organizational panel with 3 pen loops, zippered mesh pocket, and key fob A dedicated zippered Heelys Wheel pocket keeps your wheels protected, while an additional zippered pocket is perfect for other items Padded yoke-style shoulder straps with air mesh keep you comfortable Compression molded Air Tread back panel provides extra breathability Also includes a sternum strap buckle that allows for even weight distribution Color: Black with multi-color accents Dimensions: 17' x 12' x 7' (H x W x D, Approx) Material: Durable poly