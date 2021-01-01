VDM Heidi Bikini Top in Pink. - size S (also in M, XS) VDM Heidi Bikini Top in Pink. - size S (also in M, XS) 86% nylon 14% spandex. Hand wash. Pull-on styling. Unpadded underwire cups. Elasticized back strap. Adjustable shoulder straps. Item not sold as a set. Imported. VDMR-WX79. HEIDI. In 2017, forward thinking Australian designer Allanah Van Der Mey began her quest to create sustainable, premium swimwear to build the ultimate summer wardrobe. Inspired by the decades of sun-worshipers that have gone before, their bikinis are made from fabrics sourced from recycled consumer products, such as water bottles and fish nets dragged from the ocean. VDM The Label is a now global online destination with a team of passionate free thinkers who believe in quality and ethical trade. They create distinguishable prints, timeless styles and ultimately, swimwear that looks GOOD, feels GOOD, and does GOOD.