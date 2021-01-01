Heirloom Paisley Hadley-Tote

This is the Vera Bradley Hadley Tote in the Heirloom Paisley pattern. It is a soft and feminine take on a classic silhouette. Micro-diamond quilted cotton with a soft hand feel. Features one exterior hidden zip pocket and two slip pockets and the interior features one zip and two slip pockets; Zip closure with silvertone hardware. Pattern placement will vary making each bag unique. Find more bags and accessories in the Heirloom Paisley pattern on the Mimi's Gift Gallery boutique page. Dimensions are 13" wide x 14" high x 5" deep with a 10" strap drop.