GRLFRND Helena High Rise Cut Off Short in Blue. - size 26 (also in 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32) GRLFRND Helena High Rise Cut Off Short in Blue. - size 26 (also in 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32) The Helena, inspired by your favorite boyfriend cut off short, features a relaxed waistband that sits at your hips, button fly and a frayed destructed hem for that perfect lived-in comfort.. 100% cotton. Light whiskering and destroyed detail. Button fly. 5-pocket design. If you prefer a tight fit, size down. Shorts measure approx 12 in length. Made in USA. GRLR-WF135. GF40768691698. Meet your new GRLFRND. Born and based in LA, GRLFRND Denim designs fit-focused pieces with an emphasis on individuality, blending unique details with vintage silhouettes. The premium denim label reimagines everyday staples with a contemporary vision, drawing inspiration from the effortlessly chic supermodels of the '90s and the timeless comfort of a well-worn pair of jeans. Bold, versatile, and unexpected - a fresh approach to classic denim.