GRLFRND Helena High Rise Cut Off Short in White. - size 25 (also in 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31) GRLFRND Helena High Rise Cut Off Short in White. - size 25 (also in 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31) Make any look effortlessly chic with the Helena Short. Inspired by your favorite boyfriend cut offs, this classic summer staple features a deconstructed hem with a lived-in feel you'll want to wear all season long.. 100% cotton. Made in USA. Light whiskering and destroyed detail. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Shorts measure approx 12 in length. GRLR-WF140. GF40768661702. True to the iconic Supermodels of the 90s, GRLFRND denim pushes the limits of basics to a new level of cool. Inspired by the Cindy's and Naomi's of the world, the line is sleek with an edge and always concerned with a flawless fit.