Clean stripes add handsome appeal to this slim-fitting suit made from lightweight seersucker that gets you through sunny days with ease. Jacket has notched lapels; four-button cuffs; chest pocket; flap pockets; interior pockets; side vents Trousers have zip fly with hook-and-bar closure; slant pockets; back button-closure welt pockets Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Jacket is lined; trousers are