Features of the Leki Helicon Lite Ski Pole Round top Security strap - adjustable Positive angle 8° Extremely fast adjustment of the pole length 35% Lighter, 27% smaller and same holding force as SL1 Super stable, extremely robust and very durable Short edge helps to adjust Climbing aid Long edge helps to remove ice from skins More precise pole use and perfect grip in nearly all terrains Strap: Lock security strap (Nylon) Segments: 2-pieces