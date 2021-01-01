Vifa Helsinki Hi-Resolution Bluetooth 4.0 Wireless Portable Speaker - Sandstone

CONNECTIVITY - Smartphone and other devices connect through Bluetooth aptX. Can also connect through Aux cable (included.) Powered by a lithium Ion battery. PREMIUM SOUND - Force Balanced Woofers paired with a digital pure path amplifier. DSP crossover optimized for low distortion and high precision. MOVE ON THE MOVE - Short leather strap and light-weight construction made of one piece diecast aluminum frame. INCLUDES - One Vifa Helsinki, Short Leather Strap, Power supply, AUX 3.5mm mini jack cable, manual, quick guide, travel bag, and warranty.