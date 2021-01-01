Hemp & Mint Glow Lip Balm - Hemp to the rescue! The Catrice Hemp & Mint Glow Lip Balm, infused with hemp oil and menthol, leaves lips looking visibly fuller and hydrated after one use. Benefits Unique minty formula delicately tingles the lips, while simultaneously reacting to your individual pH to intensify your natural lip color Infused with hemp oil and menthol for natural hydration and plumping Leaves lips visibly fuller Reacts to individual pH to intensify natural lip color Cruelty Free Vegan Key Ingredients Infused with hemp oil for hydration Menthol provides cooling and plumping effects Formulated Without Animal Byproducts Parabens Silicones Preservatives Alcohol Perfume Phthalates Gluten - Hemp & Mint Glow Lip Balm