Henckels International Graphite 14-Pc. Self Sharpening Knife Block Set, One Size , Gray

Fine edge full tang German stainless steel bladesForged construction for better durability, control and balanceStylish sandblasted contoured comfort grip handles with stainless steel logoed end cap Lifetime warrantyDishwasher safe Knife Blade Type: Forged# Pieces In Set: 14Included: 1 Self Sharpening Knife Block, 1 6 Inch Utility Knife(ves), 1 3 Inch Paring Knife(ves), 1 5 Inch Serrated Utility Knife(ves), 1 8 Inch Chefs Knife(ves), 1 Pair of Kitchen Shears, 6 4 1/2 Inch Steak Knife(ves), 1 8 Inch Bread Knife(ves), 1 7 Inch Santoku Knife(ves)Features: Built-In Sharpener, Ergonomic HandleBase Material: 100% PolypropyleneCare: Dishwasher SafeCountry of Origin: Imported