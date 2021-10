Jennifer Behr's 'Henley' hair tie will add an elegant twist to everyday updos. Handmade in the brand's New York studio, the metallic elasticated cord wraps easily around tresses with minimal snagging or pulling, and is strung with chunky faux pearls. Shown here with: [Attico Jeans id1211516], [Cecilie Bahnsen Vest id1185545], [Laura Lombardi Earrings id1177320].