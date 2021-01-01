Henry Jacket, Ecru - L - Also in: XS, S, M

Inspired by true French Workwear, we decided the Bex Pant needed a mate. We love a vintage workwear jacket, but wanted to do without all of the extra pockets (that you never actually use) so the silhouette is clean and minimal. We wanted to find a textile that could as closely match a vintage garment that has been washed to perfection over decades of wear and landed on this Japanese summer weight twill. It's airy and not heavy, but still adds that extra layer on cool summer nights and into early fall.