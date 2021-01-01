From dl

Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg Inclusive Ashwell - 26W - Also in: 14W, 22W, 18W, 24W, 20W

$199.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Rise: 10.38", Inseam: 26.5", Leg Opening: 26.5"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com