Her Fight Is My Fight Functional Neurological Disorder T-Shirt

Her Fight Is My Fight - This FND design with a boxing glove is ideal for parents and functional neurological disorder supporters who inspire and educate about a medical condition in which there is a problem with the functioning of the nervous system. This conversion disorder graphic is for women and advocates who help increase awareness of neurologic symptoms incompatible with an established medical illness. Great idea for patients, survivors, and warriors for International FND Awareness Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem