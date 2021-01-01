Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Family Awareness Niece Wings S Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Niece Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia support, Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Niece, Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia nephew, Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia son, Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia daughter, Hereditary Spastic 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.