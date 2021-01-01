Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 39 mm, case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 18 mm, band length: 8 inches. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Heritage Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Revue Thommen Heritage Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch 21010.2135.