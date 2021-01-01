The Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack is a classic backpack for traveling to school or work with a few essentials in tow. The 21.5L size is not too big, nor too small and a 15" laptop can Fit in the interior sleeve. Toss in your sweater, lunch and reading material, then head out for the day. Features of the Herschel Supply Co Heritage Backpack Screen printed stripe detailing Signature striped fabric liner Vegetable tanned leather diamond and zipper pulls Front pocket with key clip Internal media pocket with headphone port Classic woven label