Red Wing Heritage Iron Ranger 6-Inch Boot, Amber Harness, 12 D(M) US

The product is natural leather and its easy for scuffs to happen but they rub out.This can be removed by a soft dry cloth and lightly buffed out the scuffs. Fit Recommendation - Many customers size down ½ to 1 full size. Features a bump toe for more room up-front. Double layer leather toe cap and leather heel pocket Leather : Amber Harness Leather , Outsole : Vibram 430 Mini-lug , Hardware : Nickel Eyelets and Hooks , Construction : Goodyear Welt , Shank : Steel , Laces : 48-inch Black / Brown Taslan Lace Care instructions -Use warm water and a soft bristle brush to remove stuck-on dirt and then use a clean, dry cloth to wipe away any remaining excess dirt