To properly conclude your shaving routine, we recommend introducing an after shave tonic. After shave tonics earn their place in your skin care regimen by soothing and repairing skin damage caused by frequent razor use. With our Limited Edition Heritage Jockey Club After Shave Tonic, we\'ve used our Heritage Jockey Club fragrance formulation to infuse our invigorating after shave tonic with the scent of America\'s first "sport" cologne. With a fresh blend of citrus, thyme, and basil notes, this light and fresh fragrance contains a hint of dry rose to add an element of sophistication to this otherwise casual scent. The appeal of Jockey Club extends far beyond the world of polo matches and horse racing, though, as a young John F. Kennedy was known to favor our Jockey Club. When we add this fragrant blend of the highest quality essential oils to a cooling menthol base, our Heritage Jockey Club After Shave Tonic not only heels skin but lightly fragrances the skin. When applied after shaving, our After Shave Tonic proves its might by first acting as an antiseptic by clearing pores of bacteria and then as an astringent by tightening pores to prevent infection from the reintroduction of dirt and bacteria.