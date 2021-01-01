Stainless steel case with a grey leather (rubber) strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with diamonds. White mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Small seconds sub-dial at the 9 o'clock position, Moonphases display at the 6 o'clock position. Zenith calibre Elite 692 automatic movement, based upon Zenith Elite 670, containing 27 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 50 hours. Anti-reflective scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 33 mm. Case thickness: 8.65 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, small second, moonphases. Heritage Moonphase Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 16 2310 692/81 C706, 16-2310-692/81-C706, 16/2310/692/81/C706, 162310692/81C706. Zenith Heritage Mooonphase Automatic White Dial Ladies Watch 16.2310.692/81.C706.