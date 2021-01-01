Heritage Presidential Year Of Soap

Make your bath or shower ritual more indulgent with our long-lasting, plant-based, triple-milled soaps. Cleansing, moisturizing, and beautifully fragranced, they are the ideal way to start your morning or unwind after a long day. This set lets you try the favorite scents of three American presidents. George Washington delighted in our Number Six cologne, a complex citrus scent introduced in 1772. Dwight Eisenhower so loved our Almond soap that he stocked the White House with it. And John F. Kennedy was a devoted fan of Jockey Club, a sophisticated, sporty aroma fit for American royalty.