18kt rose gold case with a brown leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Silver dial with blue-toned Breguet-style shape hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 12 o'clock position. One subdial displaying: small second. Breguet Calibre 516GG Automatic movement, containing 30 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 65 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Tonneau case shape, case size: 39 mm x 33 mm, case thickness: 9.25 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Heritage Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss. Breguet Heritage Silver Dial 18kt Rose Gold Brown Leather Mens Watch 5480BR12996.