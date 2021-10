Guilloche scallops and bold, curly numerals mesmerize from the dial of this vintage-inspired Swiss watch with a tonneau shape that looks graceful on the wrist. The slender and shimmery croc-embossed leather strap flows seamlessly from the case while adding to the timepiece's intricate use of luxe texture. 22mm case; 12mm band width Buckle closure Quartz movement Domed mineral crystal face with antireflective coating Stainless steel with gold