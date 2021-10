Inspired by the styles of California in the 1960s, each SeaVees shoe is dedicated to an influential event from that time and place. The 'Hermosa Plimsoll' was created to celebrate the skateboarding culture that grew up around Hermosa Beach. Forged in vintage-washed hues, an inimitable California-style sneaker boasts waxed-cotton laces threaded through antiqued-nickel eyelets. Soft chambray lining provides a supple and secure fit, while a comfort