Be inspired by millenium fashion and sport the bold, fun look of the Chinese Laundry Hero flip-flop. Open toe, thong sandal design. Studs adorn the thong strap. Slip-on construction. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 2 in Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.