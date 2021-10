What it is: A Nordstrom-exclusive, woody and aromatic eau de toilette that offers a new masculine spirit. Fragrance story: Created by perfumer Riccardo Tisci, this eau de toilette is an enthralling marriage of strength and freshness, signifying the modern man's duality of power and sensibility. Fresh, luminous and bold, the scent is brightened with sparkling bergamot and invigorated with juniper and black pepper. Juniper, a classic British