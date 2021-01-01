Reebok Hero Run Padded Sports Bra for Women, Bunker Blue, Small

52% recycled Polyester / 48% Polyester women's blue sports bra, knit fabric saves resources and decreases emissions Back mesh: 81% Polyester / 19% Spandex for stretch and breathability Medium-impact breathable bra support provides a secure fit to control bounce: best for cup sizes A, B, and C Workout bra infused with Speed wick technology that wicks sweat away from the body to help you stay cool and dry Mesh racerback, designed for enhanced mobility Designed for: Running, gyming, workout, active endeavors, hot weather