Smartwool Herringbone Mini Boot Sock

These Smartwool Herringbone Mini Boot Socks are engineered with your feet in mind. Low socks that sit at the ankle. Sold as one-pair pack. Features a more narrow profile that's perfect for a woman's foot. Ultra-light cushioning provides maximum performance with minimal cushioning to works well in close-fitted shoes. Virtually Seamless toe is designed for all day comfort and to minimize chaffing. Bracing on the arch provides additional support for all day comfort. Style Number: SW003896 53% Merino wool, 44% nylon, 3% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in the USA.