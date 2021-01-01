Herschel Supply Co. Outfitter Luggage 50 L

Be ready in a moment's notice with the versatile design of the Herschel Supply Co. Outfitter Luggage 50L bag! Travel duffel bag in a durable polyester. Roomy main U-shaped closure for your weekend essentials. Zippered mesh storage sleeve beneath lid. Reinforced webbing carry handles with branded snap fasteners. Front storage pocket for easy access to your gear. Signature shoe compartment for your footwear. Stowable, contoured backpack straps for versatile carry. Removable, padded webbing shoulder strap. Branded identification slot. Classic woven label adorns front. Black and white striped fabric liner. 100% polyester; Lining: 100% polyester. Volume: 50L Imported.