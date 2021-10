This classic motif with the saying "Vintage Made in Hessen Original" is for all Starmstadters or fans of the science city of Darmstadt, Mainhatten Frankfurt, Wiesbaden or elsewhere from Hesse. Whether you are hessian or just like to smelly cider or apple woi. Perfect for all lovers of simple and classic motifs and for friends of their home. This simple design is suitable for any occasion. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem