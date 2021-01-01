Experience the sun hit your pedicure toes in the Mephisto Hester Wool sandal. This open-toe slip-on is made of woven textile in a slide silhouette with adjustable buckles for a comfortable fit. Dual straps over the vamp with brushed metallic buckles. Open round toe with an open back for easy on/off access. Integrated SOFT-AIR TECHNOLOGY ensures downy-soft, fatigue-free walking, and reduces hard tread impacts to an absolute minimum. Lightweight RUBBER LITE outsoles. Made in Portugal. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 10 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 9), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.