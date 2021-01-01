McDavid Hex Knee/Elbow/Shin Pads - Pair, Medium, Black

Experience ultimate versatility and protection with the McDavid® Hex™ Knee/Elbow/Shin Pad. This versatile sports pad features HydraVent hDc Moisture Management Technology to help provide lightweight, breathable protection - keeping athletes cool and dry. The compression fabric works to hold the pad firmly in place to prevent muscle strain and promote mobility. Sold in pairs. FEATURES: Multi-purpose protection Suitable for elbows, knees, shins and forearms 9mm HEX™ Technology uses individual hexagon shaped pads that conform to and move with the body for unsurpassed comfort and continuous protection Compression holds the pad firmly in place and keeps muscles warm to prevent pulls and fatigue hDc™ Moisture Management Technology keeps athletes cool and dry Fabric: 80% nylon, 20% spandex Machine washable/dryable Sold in pairs Model: 6440R KNEE/ELBOW/SHIN PAD SIZING CHART: XS: 7.5"-9" S: 9"-12" M: 12"-16" L: 16"-20" XL: 20"-23"