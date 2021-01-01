Gymenist Set of 2 Hex Rubber Dumbbell with Metal Handles, Pair of 2 Heavy Dumbbell Choose Weight

DETAILS: This Dumbbell Set includes a Total of 2 Dumbbells Rubber Coated Dumbbells, Sizes are clearly marked on the rubber ends of each dumbbell.HEX SHAPED: The hex dumbbells is specially shaped that it shouldn't roll on the floor if it's dropped, FEATURES: A Great Set of Dumbbells for Home and Commercial use, lighter weights for cardio or any kind of workout that needs Lighter weights (as low as 5-LB) up to heavy body building sizes (Up to 100-LB) . RUBBER COATED: These dumbbells are covered with rubber-coded and marked on each end for easy weight identification, Also protect your floor not to get scratched if it gets dropped HANDLES Steel chrome Handles with a great and comfortable grip Contoured Chrome Handles with metal dots, Designed to Fit Comfortably in The Palm of Your hands Perfect Set For Enhancing Your Daily Workout Hex Shaped Rubber Dumbbells Protects The Floor if it Gets Dropped