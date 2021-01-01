USB-C Hi-Fi Headphones - Hi-Fi Headphones

Exceptional sound comes from 40mm drivers that enable a wider dynamic range to deliver crystal-clear audio.Compatible with all USB-C devices running Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS.Designed to fit all ages for universal comfort, the adjustable headband is padded, and the foam ear pads are wrapped in a soft leatherette cover to provide hours of comfortable use.Safe-listening limiter sets the maximum audio level to 94db to protect ears from hearing loss associated with excessive volume.