Joe's Jeans Hi Honey Bootcut in Nightfall

Showcase your best denim look with these JOE'S Hi (Rise) Hi Honey Bootcut in Nightfall. The Honey is a classic fit that's been redesigned with modern touches such as a contoured waistband and slightly forward side seams for a slimming effect. The five-pocket jean has a flattering high rise, skinny fit, and is finished in black wash. Tonal topstitching and silver hardware. Belt loop waistband with button fly and zipper closure. 45% cotton, 34% lyocell, 19% Polyester, 2% elastane. Machine wash and tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 46 in Inseam: 34 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 17 in Product measurements were taken using size 25. Please note that measurements may vary by size.