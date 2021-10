Achieve a refined glow in any light with this skin-loving satin-finish highlighter. A new generation of precision hi-lighting that captures the most delicate hi-points of the face: inner corner of the eye, water-line, bow of lip, brow bone, bridge of the nose and upper cheekbone 'spot-light'. Enriched with ultra-fine luminescent pearls that absorb, reflect, and refract light to amplify your natural radiance. A long wearing, waterproof, smooth, easy to blend pearl pencil. Skin looks softly illumi