Demert Hi Pro Pac Keratin Maintenance Replenish Shampoo will hydrate hair while infusing keratin proteins to give hair strength. Keratin proteins are natural strengtheners so while it gently cleases hair it will replenish hair with strength. Avocado oil will restore hair to a silky soft and healthy state. This creamy and lightweight formula is safe for color treated and chemically treated hair. Demert Hi Pro Pac Keratin Maintenance Replenish Shampoo 8 oz - Womens Demert Shampoos - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.