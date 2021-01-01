Demert Hi Pro Pac Shea Butter Moisture Shampoo is the perfect shampoo for renewing hair that has been chemically treated or during the transition to natural hair. Formulated with moisturizing shea butter dry and damaged hair and scalp are hydrated and moisturized. It is also rich in anti-oxidants so it will gently cleanse but repair tired and overworked hair to bring it back to its natural luster. Demert Hi Pro Pac Shea Butter Moisture Shampoo 8 oz - Womens Demert Shampoos - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.