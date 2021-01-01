The Vans Hi Standard OG SnowBoard Boot is a SnowBoard boot with a casual look that brings style to the mountain without skimping on Performance. Its signature Vans look is easy to identify even as you're ripping through mountain terrain, showing everyone you pass that you mean business both in how you Board and how you dress. The Ultracush liner and Popcush Footbed keep you comfortable all day long while the Waffle Lug Outsole adds traction for easier and safer walking. Secure yourself in with the classic lacing system and stay on the mountain as long as you can. Features of the Vans Hi Standard OG SnowBoard Boot Ultracush liner Popcush Footbed Waffle lug Outsole Instep lace lockout Harness Instep flex zone Pleasurecuff Heat retention 360°