A standard-bearer for classic style and modern performance, the all-terrain Vans Hi-Standard Pro snowboard boots offers timeless style and dynamic performance! Vans snowboard boots feature the comfort and familiar feel of traditional lace-up closure. Tongue Lock Down 1 (TLD1) system adds an additional level of heel hold by connecting with your external laces and pulling the boot tongue toward your instep while tightening. Iconic sidestripe detail. V2 ULTRACUSH SMARTWOOL liner: â¢ UltraCush interior cushioning layer. â¢ Smartwool Merino wool materialization. â¢ Extended Comfort Flex neoprene toe box. â¢ Updated X-Cage for superior heel hold. â¢ Dual-density, heat-moldable core. â¢ Closed-seam microsuede cuff and tongue. V2 POPCUSH Footbed: â¢ Dual-density POPCUSH construction. â¢ TPU arch support heel clip provides stability while allowing torsional flex. â¢ Advanced 3D-molded anatomical shape. â¢ Anti-fatigue coring design. â¢ Airflow perforations. â¢ Nylex moisture-wicking top sheet. V2 harness works in tandem with the V2 liner to provide enhanced support and personalized fit. V2 WAFFLEFLEX: â¢ UltraCush midsole construction for lightweight performance. â¢ Metatarsal flex grooves for increased feel and flex. â¢ Perimeter lug pattern for increased traction. Measurements: Weight: 2 lbs 7 oz Shaft: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.