CLOSEOUTS . Built for steep, technical climbs, Five Tenand#39;s Hiangle climbing shoes include a high-performing leather upper that snugly conforms to your foot, a Stealthand#174; C4 rubber outsole for grip on narrow overhangs and an extended toe rand for maximum friction. Available Colors: LIGHT GREY/BOLD ONIX. Sizes: 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 11, 11.5, 12, 12.5, 13.