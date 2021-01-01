Hianjoo (3 Pack) Case Compatible With Apple Watch Series 3 Series 2 42Mm, Built-In Ultra Thin Hd Tempered Glass Screen Protector Overall Cover.

Color: Black/ Silver/ Red Material: Tempered Glass Item Dimensions LxWxH: 4.84 x 2.56 x 0.67 inches Brand: Hianjoo With Built-in ultra thin HD tempered glass screen protector, this clear case covers the full front and curved edges of the watch, provide overall protection from the scuffs, scratches, drops, shatter and bumps from daily wear. Easy to install and to remove, accurate holes cutouts access to all controls and sensors. Fitted tightly around both face and sides of the watch and stay in place. It will not affect the band insertion as well. Using this screen protector shell at sports activities may cause the moisture to be trapped between this product and the watch screen. This is due to the nature of the product as it does not stick to the screen. Please use a dry cloth to clean it. With these protective cases, you wont be annoyed by the bubble and no sticky. 12-Months customer service for a full refund or new replacement without return. If you have any problem, plea