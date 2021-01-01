Pit Boss Hickory Hardwood Pellets 40 lbs., smoke

Grill or smoke any of your favorite foods with the Pit Boss Hickory Hardwood Pellets. These pellets have a strong, smoky flavor, elevating the taste of beef, pork, poultry, or vegetables. They are made of 100% all-natural wood, bound together by natural juices to provide the best aroma possible. Comes in a 40 lb. bag. FEATURES: Strong, smoky flavor 100% all natural wood Natural juices bind pellets together No artificial flavors, binders, or additives No spray scents, glues, or chemicals Suitable for beef, pork, poultry, and vegetables Comes in 40 lb. bag Style: 55436Z