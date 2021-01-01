Higgins Lake Shirt - Detroit Michigan Landmark Gift T-Shirt

Designed in Detroit. DOA original design. Enjoy the great lakes with this beautiful street sign, landmark shirt and show off your midwest, motor city pride. Great for vacations, a visit to Michigans beautiful lakes, beaches, parks or downtown restaurants. Perfect gift for any Detroit Michigan sports, college or university supporter or any other football, hockey, baseball or basketball fan. Show your Michigan, motor city, midwest, great lakes pride! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem