BDG's retro high-and-wide jean now in a cozy corduroy construction. Sits high at the waist with a relaxed fit through the wide leg silhouette. Complete with a zipper fly and 5-pocket styling. Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Item shown is size 27 Measurements taken from size 28 Waist: 29" Rise: 12.25" Inseam: 28" Leg opening: 22"