Bottega Veneta - Bottega Veneta's brown bomber jacket epitomises the house's storied history in leatherwork with an ultra-smooth semi-plongé lambskin construction - a technique where the hide is buffed to create a flexible, near-completely smooth finish. The streamlined high-neck silhouette has rib-knit jersey cuff and hems, then is finished by a two-way zip with triangular-shaped pulls and back stitching - the favourite shape of creative director Daniel Lee.