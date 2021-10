Luisa Beccaria - Daughter and mother duo Lucilla and Luisa Beccaria staged their SS20 runway show in the courtyard of Milan's Palazzo Reale, revealing a poetic ready-to-wear collection that includes this white gown. It's crafted by Italian experts from linen-blend broderie anglaise, which is cut with scalloped edges outlining a Victoriana-style silhouette of a high neck and puffed sleeves. Partner it with a contrasting clutch and sandals for a formal occasion.