Jil Sander - Jil Sander's focus on elevating wardrobe staples with luxurious fibres is captured through this ivory sweater, knitted from a sumptuous blend of cashmere, wool and silk. It's made in Italy for a slim fit with a ribbed high neck, short sleeves and side-slit hem. Style it with a pleated midi skirt and chunky sandals for instant daytime elegance.